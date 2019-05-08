|
Our beloved father and grandfather, Jerry G. Polomchak of West Bristol, Pa., passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He was born in Gary, Indiana on Oct. 3, 1936 to George and Anna Polomchak, and was one of three children. His sister, Doris Polomchak Satler, preceded him in death many years ago.
In 1953 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Gunners Mate, where he served until 1963. While in the Navy he met the love of his life, Alice Elizabeth Dechant, at a USO dance. They were married May 16, 1959, had three children, and remained happily married until her death in April of 2012.
He loved the Hallmark Channel movies, trips to the casinos and his favorite place to eat was the Radcliffe Street Diner on Radcliffe Street in Bristol.
He worked for many years as a Machinist at SKF Industries in Philadelphia making ball bearings. He also worked as a substitute bus driver for the Bristol Township School District for many years. After retirement, he took a job delivering auto parts for Eastern Auto Parts Warehouse until 2013.
In the community, Jerry worked every election until 2018, where he served as a Machine Inspector, the Judge of Elections, then retiring as Judge of Elections to assume the Machine Inspector for Bristol Township 3:3 at FDR Middle School.
Jerry is survived by his brother, James Polomchak (Darlene); his daughters, Sharon Coles (partner, James Thompson) and Susan Rhoades (Larry); his son, Steven Polomchak; five grandchildren, Ellis and David Coles, Krista Rhoades (Jay), Larry Rhoades (Holly) and Michael Rhoades (Jessica); as well as seven great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His committal service will begin at 10 a.m. precisely on Wednesday, May 15, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be made to the Guardians of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
