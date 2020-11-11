Jerry "Chuck" Latimer passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital at the age of 65.He was a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, being a season ticket holder for over 40 years and having attended their Super Bowls after the 2004 and 2017 seasons. Jerry also was a major supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous.He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald "Jay" Latimer in 2015.He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Marie, his daughter, Christina, and his brother, Paul.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem