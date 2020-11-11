1/
Jerry "Chuck" Latimer
Jerry "Chuck" Latimer passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital at the age of 65.

He was a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, being a season ticket holder for over 40 years and having attended their Super Bowls after the 2004 and 2017 seasons. Jerry also was a major supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald "Jay" Latimer in 2015.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Marie, his daughter, Christina, and his brother, Paul.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
