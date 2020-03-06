|
|
Jim "Brooks" Sarachilli of Langhorne, Pa. passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was 44.
He is survived by his loving parents, James P. Sarachilli and MaryJane Preston (Cleveland), and by his loving children, Ashley Rose Skrot-Sarachilli, Baley Mathieu, James Michael Sarachilli Jr., and Marcello James Sarachilli, and his grandsons, Kaiden Winton and AJ Umberger Jr. Jim will also be missed by his adoring sisters, Carlotta Rudolph (Sarachilli) and Stephanie Sarachilli, and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim grew up in the Levittown and West Bristol area and he attended Harry S. Truman High School. He was a mechanic and master welder. But what he loved the most was being a father. From taking his children to their first concert or sporting event, he just loved spending time with them. Everyone knew his children were his greatest accomplishment. He loved to have in-depth conversations about life, love, death and just about anything in this world.
He was an amazing father and grandfather, loving son, brother, uncle and dear friend. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Italian Mutual Aid-Fifth Ward, 1143 Wood St., Bristol, PA 19007.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 6, 2020