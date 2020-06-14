Jimmy Lee Burch passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 after a long struggle with addiction. He was 34.Born and raised in Bristol, he was a graduate of Bristol High School, where he excelled on the football team. Jimmy enjoyed fishing and will be remembered as a very outgoing and friendly person.He is survived by his children; Jimmy Lee Burch and Jasonna Burch, his mother; Rosemary Roth, one brother; Curtis Burch (Carole), two sisters; Rachel Scott (Preston) and Crystal Roth (Zachary Ashby) along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family and friends.He was preceded in death by his father; Jimmy Lee Burch and stepfather; John Richard Toles.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6-9:00pm at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Please be advised CDC Guidelines will be followed concerning social distancing and the requirement of a mask.Wade Funeral Home