Joan A. (Strickler) Leary passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 88.
She was the beloved wife of the late Neil; the loving mother of Neil (Betty), Linda Ladzenski (Joseph), and Karen Dixey (Roger); dear Mom-mom of Neil (Laura), Heather Shaner (William), Susan McKee (Rob), Kimberly Rodriquez (Carlos), Devon Dixey, and Connor Dixey; great grandmom of Colin, Alexandra, Victoria, Ian, Carlos, and Isabella; and sister of Ronald Strickler (Nancy).
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, in Joan's name.
