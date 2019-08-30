Home

Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
Joan Leary
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Joan A. Leary


1931 - 2019
Joan A. Leary Obituary
Joan A. (Strickler) Leary passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 88.

She was the beloved wife of the late Neil; the loving mother of Neil (Betty), Linda Ladzenski (Joseph), and Karen Dixey (Roger); dear Mom-mom of Neil (Laura), Heather Shaner (William), Susan McKee (Rob), Kimberly Rodriquez (Carlos), Devon Dixey, and Connor Dixey; great grandmom of Colin, Alexandra, Victoria, Ian, Carlos, and Isabella; and sister of Ronald Strickler (Nancy).

Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, in Joan's name.

Burns Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 30, 2019
