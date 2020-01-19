|
|
Joan A. (Moyer) Sammler of Hulmeville passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 89.
Born in Bristol, Joan worked for many years as a registered nurse. Joan was a member of Neshamony United Methodist Church, the Hulmeville Historical Society, and the Frankford Hospital Alumni Association. She and her husband Ernest enjoyed traveling together, she was a partial snowbird spending time vacationing in Florida, and enjoyed cruising. Joan enjoyed crafting, especially knitting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Ernest A. Sammler; and her brother Ned Moyer.
Joan will be sadly missed by her children, Wayne Sammler (Michele) of Warminster, and Diane Davis (Otto) of Bensalem; her three grandchildren, Brian Sammler, Otto Davis, and Jason Davis; and three great-grandchildren, Austin Sammler, Hailey Davis, and Clarissa Davis. Joan also will be missed by her brother, Jack Moyer (Anne) of Jacksonville, Fla.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Faust Funeral Home, 902 Bellevue Ave., Hulmeville, PA 19047, where friends will be received from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made a .
Faust Funeral Home,
Hulmeville
www.faustfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 19, 2020