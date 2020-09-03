1/1
Joan Ann Tepper
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Ann Tepper passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at home in Mansfield Township, N.J. She was 84.

Born in Philadelphia, she was raised in Port Richmond and graduated from John Hallahan High School. She moved to Croydon, Pa., where she lived and raised a family for over 60 years. Joan retired from Fairless Hills Medical Center, where she worked as medical assistant for 29 years. Joan was an avid reader who loved to dance and travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mabel Staley, her daughter, Karen DeVice, and companion, Joe.

Joan is survived by her children, Debbie MacMath and her husband, Robert, Donald Tepper and his wife, Joan, Robin Pennock and her husband, Stephen, and Joseph Tepper and his wife, Jean. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, N.J. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID restrictions, masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed with a limited number of visitors.

Peppler Funeral Home,

Bordentown

www.pepplerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Peppler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
Peppler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown
122 Crosswicks Street
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-1333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved