Joan Ann Tepper passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at home in Mansfield Township, N.J. She was 84.Born in Philadelphia, she was raised in Port Richmond and graduated from John Hallahan High School. She moved to Croydon, Pa., where she lived and raised a family for over 60 years. Joan retired from Fairless Hills Medical Center, where she worked as medical assistant for 29 years. Joan was an avid reader who loved to dance and travel.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mabel Staley, her daughter, Karen DeVice, and companion, Joe.Joan is survived by her children, Debbie MacMath and her husband, Robert, Donald Tepper and his wife, Joan, Robin Pennock and her husband, Stephen, and Joseph Tepper and his wife, Jean. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, N.J. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID restrictions, masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed with a limited number of visitors.