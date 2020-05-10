|
Joan B. Martella passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Attleboro Nursing Home. She was 77.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, she graduated from Frankford High School and spent most of her adult life in Bristol Boro, and worked as a realtor in the Lower Bucks County area.
In earlier years, Joan was a tireless crusader for social and political associations, and more recently was a member of the senior assist group, Ivin's House, where she enjoyed the company of many friends.
Joan had a love of cooking, which she passed on to her three children. She will always be remembered as very loving and giving of her time and energy, and for her love of family and friends.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, Mrs. Martella was the loving mother of Frank S. Knecht (Beth), Denise Stillwagon (Dan) and Michael Knecht (Dianne). She will also be sadly missed by her seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, extended family members, and her longtime friend since childhood, Georgianna Shalinsky.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, pleases make a donation to Tiny Paws Rescue.
