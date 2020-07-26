1/1
Joan Blaisdell DeCicca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Blaisdell DeCicca, a resident of North Fort Myers, Fla. for the past 17 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, in her home. She was 77.

She was born Feb. 27, 1943 in Cambridge, Mass. to Donald and Anita Blaisdell, now deceased, and was raised in Chili, N.Y., graduating from West High School in Rochester, N.Y.

Joan was a committed educator, sharing her passion with the young people she taught for 27 years at Bensalem Public School District in Bucks County, Pa. She received her B.A. at SUNY Cortland and began her teaching career in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She later moved to Pennsylvania and pursued her M.Ed. in Education at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Joan was a loving, outgoing, and generous woman who gave her all to those she cared about. She was a wonderful mother and devoted grandmother who will be sorely missed and always remembered. Joan, also known as Joanie, was known for her free spirit and zest for life and could always be found surrounded by friends and family. She was a fiercely loyal Philadelphia Eagles football fan and season ticket holder who could be heard cheering from wherever she was watching the game.

In retirement, she became an active member of the American Legion Post 336 in North Fort Myers, contributing her time to various offices and committee positions, as well as maintaining membership at the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, and Amvets.

She is survived by two loving daughters, Trish Verdi (Rick) of Yardley, Pa. and Kristen Missimer (Tim) of Reading, Pa.; her brother, Don Blaisdell (Janis) of Douglasville, Ga.; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Marisa, Julia, and Paige; as well as two nieces, Kelli and Melanie.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private Celebration of Life for Joan's immediate family. No formal services are planned at this time in Florida.

Memorial contributions in memory of Joan Blaisdell DeCicca are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 4575 Via Royale, # 110, Fort Myers, FL 33919.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book, which can be found at the funeral home's web site below.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service,

Fort Myers, Fla.

www.mullinsmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
3654 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33916
(239) 288-7000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved