Joan Blaisdell DeCicca, a resident of North Fort Myers, Fla. for the past 17 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, in her home. She was 77.
She was born Feb. 27, 1943 in Cambridge, Mass. to Donald and Anita Blaisdell, now deceased, and was raised in Chili, N.Y., graduating from West High School in Rochester, N.Y.
Joan was a committed educator, sharing her passion with the young people she taught for 27 years at Bensalem Public School District in Bucks County, Pa. She received her B.A. at SUNY Cortland and began her teaching career in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She later moved to Pennsylvania and pursued her M.Ed. in Education at Temple University in Philadelphia.
Joan was a loving, outgoing, and generous woman who gave her all to those she cared about. She was a wonderful mother and devoted grandmother who will be sorely missed and always remembered. Joan, also known as Joanie, was known for her free spirit and zest for life and could always be found surrounded by friends and family. She was a fiercely loyal Philadelphia Eagles football fan and season ticket holder who could be heard cheering from wherever she was watching the game.
In retirement, she became an active member of the American Legion Post 336 in North Fort Myers, contributing her time to various offices and committee positions, as well as maintaining membership at the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, and Amvets.
She is survived by two loving daughters, Trish Verdi (Rick) of Yardley, Pa. and Kristen Missimer (Tim) of Reading, Pa.; her brother, Don Blaisdell (Janis) of Douglasville, Ga.; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Marisa, Julia, and Paige; as well as two nieces, Kelli and Melanie.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private Celebration of Life for Joan's immediate family. No formal services are planned at this time in Florida.
