Joan C. Kozinski
Joan C. Kozinski passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 in Rochester, N.H. She was 88.

Born in Passaic, N.J., raised in Garfield and Clifton, N.J. and formerly of Morrisville, Pa., Joan had been a resident of Epsom, N.H. for many years, and more recently in Rochester, N.H.

Joan spent most of her working career as an administrative assistant working at Bell Telephone, Rider College, and the State of New Jersey.

She was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Morrisville, and later a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Concord, N.H.

She was a very spiritual woman and enjoyed writing, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Anne Kazimir.

The beloved wife of the late Alfred P. Kozinski, she was the loving mother of John Kozinski, Therese Rodriguez (Thomas), Elizabeth Atkinson (Christian), Matthew Kozinski (Dahe), Mark Kozinski and Michael Kozinski, and the devoted grandmother of eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, Virginia Nazimek (Joe), and loving brothers, Jules Kazimir and Allan Kazimir (Joan).

Private funeral services will take place at Purdy Memorial Chapel in Lee, N.H. followed by interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 23 Grant St., Rochester, NH 03867.

Purdy Memorial Chapel,

Lee, N.H.

www.purdyfuneralservice.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Purdy Memorial Chapel
2 Concord Rd
Lee, NH 03861
(603) 868-2100
October 1, 2020
Joan was a beautiful and loving person. She was a good friend and a great leader of our prayer groups. She was a member of the St. Anthony of Padua Franciscans from Manchester, NH. Joan you will be greatly missed.
Sheila Ross
Friend
