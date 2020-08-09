Joan C. Roche passed away suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was 73.



Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Veronica Shaw. The family later moved to Fairless Hills, where Joan attended Pennsbury High School. She would eventually settle down in Levittown, Pa., where she was a resident for the last 50+ years.



Until her retirement in 2013, she worked as a Building Aide in the Neshaminy School District for 20 years, where she took great pride in her job. Many students still mention how she made a positive impact on their lives through her kindness and guidance, which they thank her for to this day.



She enjoyed reading, music, tending to her koi pond, and the company of her many beloved pets over the years. A member of 48 years, her favorite place to be and spend time with her family was at Penn Warner Club, where she enjoyed camping, fishing, and appreciating and observing the varied wildlife there.



Joan had a smile for everybody she met, and was known for her ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, about anything. She was also known for her compassionate heart, and would provide an empathetic ear and support to others during their times of need.



She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 55 years, Gerald Roche, and her dedicated son, Sean Roche. She will also be missed dearly by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Relatives and friends may offer condolences to her family from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, August 13th, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where her funeral mass will be held immediately afterward. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



In keeping with CDC guidelines, as well as the wishes of the family, social distancing and mask wearing practices are required by those in attendance of the service(s).



