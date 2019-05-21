|
Joan Claire Sakaly Gorski of Murrells Inlet, S.C. died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at National Healthcare of Garden City. She was 86.
Mrs. Gorski was born in Morrisville, Pa. to the late Dorothy and Charles Sakaly. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Buckner.
Joan was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Murrells Inlet, S.C., since 1996.
Mrs. Gorski is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank Gorski; her daughter, Carol and husband, George Oldroyd, of Murrells Inlet; granddaughter, Amber and husband, Devin Wilson, and great-grandson, Mason, all of Murrells Inlet; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, S.C. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church School, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
