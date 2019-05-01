|
|
Joan D. Cosmo passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was 88.
Joan was born in Philadelphia to Lavina (Berton) and Frank Reynolds.
She is survived by her husband of 70, years Vito Sr.; children, Mary DiCosmo, Michele Cassel (David Sr.), Joni Cosmo and Vito Jr., (Rosanne); and grandchildren, Mara Mittleman, Sceola Bailey (Wayne), Jana DiCosmo, David Cassel Jr., Anthony Cassel (Maria) and Sabrina Cosmo.
Joan's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the Cosmo family has requested donations in Joan's name be made to A Woman's Place, 1281 Almshouse Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901 www.awomansplace.org or The Parkinson Council, 555 City Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 www.theparkinsoncouncil.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the website below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home
Southampton
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019