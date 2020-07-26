Joan D. Minderjahn peacefully passed into eternal life on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Abington Hospital with her family by her side. She was 87.Born Aug. 29, 1932 and raised in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Caroline (Diehl) and Charles Hoog.Joan was the treasured wife of 59 years to the late Edward, the devoted mother of Diane Phillips (David) and Eileen Phillips (Dennis), adored grandmother of Lisa Sullivan (Shane), Brian, Julie and Douglas Phillips (Brittany), and great-grandmother of Ellie and Emma Sullivan. She was the cherished sister of the late Ida Costa (the late Peter) and the late Lorraine Schwarz (the late Harold), sister-in-law of the late Ralph Minderjahn (the late Hilda), is survived by her brother-in-law, Leo Minderjahn (the late Lois), her sister-in-law, Elsie Stack (the late Joseph), and was loved by her many nieces and nephews.Joan graduated from Frankford High School in 1950. She and Ed married on May 9, 1953 and purchased a home in Juniata. As the quintessential homemaker, Joan enjoyed keeping an immaculate home, sewing, preparing delicious meals, hosting parties, and caring for her family.She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, and Pinochle. For many years, she met for "sorority" once a month with high school friends.In 1980, she and Ed relocated to the Somerton section of Philadelphia. As members of the Dixie Derby Square Dance Club, they danced weekly and traveled to conventions. They were avid spectators at their grandchildren's activities. Upon Ed's death in 2012, Joan moved to Southampton Estates in Upper Southampton. Joan's greatest gift of selfless love will never be forgotten. She will remain in our hearts forever and be dearly missed by all.Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9 a.m. until her memorial service (with limited seating) at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Rd., Ivyland, PA 18974. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church-Red Bird Ministry at the above address.Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,Willow Grove