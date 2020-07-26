1/1
Joan D. Minderjahn
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan D. Minderjahn peacefully passed into eternal life on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Abington Hospital with her family by her side. She was 87.

Born Aug. 29, 1932 and raised in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Caroline (Diehl) and Charles Hoog.

Joan was the treasured wife of 59 years to the late Edward, the devoted mother of Diane Phillips (David) and Eileen Phillips (Dennis), adored grandmother of Lisa Sullivan (Shane), Brian, Julie and Douglas Phillips (Brittany), and great-grandmother of Ellie and Emma Sullivan. She was the cherished sister of the late Ida Costa (the late Peter) and the late Lorraine Schwarz (the late Harold), sister-in-law of the late Ralph Minderjahn (the late Hilda), is survived by her brother-in-law, Leo Minderjahn (the late Lois), her sister-in-law, Elsie Stack (the late Joseph), and was loved by her many nieces and nephews.

Joan graduated from Frankford High School in 1950. She and Ed married on May 9, 1953 and purchased a home in Juniata. As the quintessential homemaker, Joan enjoyed keeping an immaculate home, sewing, preparing delicious meals, hosting parties, and caring for her family.

She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, and Pinochle. For many years, she met for "sorority" once a month with high school friends.

In 1980, she and Ed relocated to the Somerton section of Philadelphia. As members of the Dixie Derby Square Dance Club, they danced weekly and traveled to conventions. They were avid spectators at their grandchildren's activities. Upon Ed's death in 2012, Joan moved to Southampton Estates in Upper Southampton. Joan's greatest gift of selfless love will never be forgotten. She will remain in our hearts forever and be dearly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9 a.m. until her memorial service (with limited seating) at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Rd., Ivyland, PA 18974. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church-Red Bird Ministry at the above address.





Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.wetzelandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved