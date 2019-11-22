|
|
Joan E. Hathaway, a longtime resident of Southampton, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She was 87.
Joan was born in Jersey City, N.J. to Mary (Galvin) and Ferdinand Nienstadt, and attended Saint Aloysius High School.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Maureen Glemser (Patrick), her son, Brian (Pam), and her five grandchildren, Patrick, Maura, Paul, Nicholas and Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert, and her siblings, Dorothea Irving and Edward Nienstadt.
Joan lived the early years of her marriage by the beach in Manasquan, N.J. She moved to Springfield Drive, Southampton, Pa. in 1970. Joan worked in food services for the Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster and at Southampton Estates, where she eventually became a resident for the past 13 years.
Throughout her life Joan was a faithful Christian devoted to helping others. At Southampton Estates, she was an active volunteer on the Welcome Committee and worked to ensure that new residents had a smooth transition into the community. She had a kind soul and warm presence that made people gravitate towards to her.
Joan's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.
Donations in Joan's name may be made to Philabundance.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 22, 2019