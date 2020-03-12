|
Joan E. Nutt of Titusville, N.J. and Newtown, Pa., died Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Newburyport, MA. She was 87.
Born at home in Braeburn Heights, Trenton, N.J., Joan was the daughter of Stewart and Evelyn Ruth.
She graduated from Trenton High School in 1951.
Two years later, she married fellow classmate and "boy next door," Harold Nutt, who for years to come would call her 'Liz', because she reminded him of Elizabeth Taylor. Soon after their marriage, they bought an acre of land in Titusville with a scraped-together $1,000. In 1961, with the helping hands of friends and family, they built a home where they raised two daughters, played kick-the-can with four grandchildren, and graciously hosted lavish Christmas Eve dinners, backyard summer picnics, and a host of impromptu get-togethers throughout the years.
Joan worked as a data processor for a variety of companies, balancing work with the often daunting duties of a military wife. When Harold's career called him away, she was known for cutting their large lawn, sporting her bathing suit to get a tan. Day trips down the shore with her daughters were ubiquitous.
Upon retirement, she and Harold took up sailing, christening their boat 'Liz'. Next-door neighbors would throw early-morning pebbles at the windows to say "Let's go sailing!!", and they would.
Joan was a die-hard Jersey Girl, but her adventures took her around the world. She travelled to visit family in Asia and Europe, daring to drive in Tokyo, Brussels, and Paris. Despite not speaking the local language, her charm and grit seemed to be more than enough social currency. Living up to her nickname, her sense of class and elegance followed her everywhere, and needed no translation.
Like many, she was dealt a few hard hands in life. She grew up poor, but maintained that her parents never raised her to think she was. She lost friends and family along the way, but never lost her sardonic sense of humor. In 1996 her husband tragically passed, and she would mourn the loss of a daughter and two grandchildren. Nevertheless, she persisted. Joan continued on to make another home, moving to Newtown, Pa., in 1997. She welcomed the joy of new neighbors. She frequented the theater with friends, tended fastidiously to her home, looks, and car, and fought fiercely for her right to drive. Joan's appearance at neighborhood pool parties were a staple of the summertime. She was easily spotted even by folks who didn't know her well: her signature white jeans were worn year-round.
In 2015, after being diagnosed with frontal-temporal dementia, Joan moved to Massachusetts to be closer to her daughter, Sally. Her humor and charm continued to be found in her eyes as well as her sarcasm. Her self-effacing jokes were disarming, quickly drawing attention to her own perceived flaws. Ever the lady, polite and gracious, she was thankful for the loving people around her, even in the face of dementia. She remained cheeky to the end, never shy about sharing her thoughts or opinions with those around her, and never lost her immaculate sense of style. Joan died on International Women's Day.
She is preceded in death by her parents Stewart and Evelyn Ruth, her husband Col. Harold Nutt, and her siblings Sally Brown and Richard Ruth.
She is survived by her daughter Sally Nutt of Amesbury, MA; grandchildren Levi Morger of Queens, N.Y. and Dashiel Morger and his wife Charlotte of Alexandria, VA; great granddaughter Sloan; and nephews and nieces William Gavin Brown of Ewing, and Richard Ruth and Amy Habres of North Carolina and Florida respectively.
Joan will always be remembered in her catchphrases: "Everyone's OK, then?", "So you're doing good?", "Puhhh-fect," and "I love you more".
We love you more, Joan, Mom, Mom-Mom, Aunt Joan. We're doing good. We're doing the best we can. Almost puhh-fect.
Calling hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 Wilson Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Rd, Pennington, NJ 08534.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Funeral Home with internment immediately following at Harbourton Cemetery, 1516 Harbourton-Rocktown Rd., Hopewell Township, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, or the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 12, 2020