Joan E. Schailey passed away on June 7, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, N.J. at the age of 92.
Joan was born in Cleveland, Ohio, raised in Philadelphia, Pa. and was a former original resident of the Plumbridge section of Levittown for over 55 years. Over 20 years ago she moved to Whiting, N.J. after the death of her beloved husband, however Levittown always held a very special place in her heart.
Mrs. Schailey was a devoted member of the former Immaculate Conception Parish and proudly knelt to pray the rosary every night, even until the young age of 92.
Joan enjoyed gardening, puzzles, trips to the beach and she especially loved her fried oysters. She was proud of the fact that she cut her own hair! Joan was also a passionate Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. While all of these things brought her joy, her greatest love was the relationships she shared with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Schailey was the beloved wife of the late John J. Schailey, Sr. and loving mother of Geraldine Quinn (Larry), Kathleen Meyer (Tom), John J. Schailey, Jr., Joanne Schailey (Beth Asaro), Maryann Woodland (Wayne), Harry Schailey (Kit) and Michael Schailey (Lori Vogel). She will also be deeply missed by her 17 grandchildren (who called her Mom Mom) and 23 great grandchildren (who called her GG).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, Trenton Rd., Levittown, where her funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Social Distancing precautions are mandatory. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 9, 2020.