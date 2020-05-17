|
|
Joan Elizabeth Burns (Friel) passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Cambridge Crossing in Moorestown, N.J. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, and a longtime resident of Bensalem, Joan was a graduate of Little Flower High School, Class of 1949. She was a homemaker, business owner, and active in the Bensalem community.
Joan was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Burns Jr. and devoted mother of the late Edward J. and Robert J. Burns.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Joseph Burns and his wife, Nancy Storoz; and her two grandchildren, Christopher (Bridget), John Burns; and one great-grandchild, Nolan.
Funeral service and interment will be held privately.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020