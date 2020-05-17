Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Elizabeth Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Elizabeth Burns Obituary
Joan Elizabeth Burns (Friel) passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Cambridge Crossing in Moorestown, N.J. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, and a longtime resident of Bensalem, Joan was a graduate of Little Flower High School, Class of 1949. She was a homemaker, business owner, and active in the Bensalem community.

Joan was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Burns Jr. and devoted mother of the late Edward J. and Robert J. Burns.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Joseph Burns and his wife, Nancy Storoz; and her two grandchildren, Christopher (Bridget), John Burns; and one great-grandchild, Nolan.

Funeral service and interment will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -