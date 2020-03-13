|
Joan (O'Hara) Gray of Bristol passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was 79.
Born in Leechburg, Pa., on Dec. 18, 1940 to the late Walter and Edith (Ruffner) O'Hara.
Joan moved to New Jersey in 1964, then to Lower Bucks area in 1965, where she lived the rest of her life.
She worked at Central Penn Bank in Penndel until 1976 and moved on to work at Amtrak until December of 2006.
Joan enjoyed spending time with her friends at Amtrak, drawing, painting, cooking, baking, her dogs and spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 64 years, Norman R. Gray.
She is also survived by her two loving daughters: Debra McClure (The late Kevin), Terri Haig (Scott) and her granddaughters: Kimberly and Kelly McClure and of course her LB (Little Bit), her Chihuahua.
Joan was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy; and brother-in-law Wilmer Meyers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation, Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 7 p.m.
Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
