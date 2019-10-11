|
Joan Lee (Place) Rudisill of Southampton, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
She was born in Scranton, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Hazel Place of Clarks Summit, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Laren Henry Rudisill, and her twin brother, John Place and his wife, Barb Place.
She is survived by her son, Craig Rudisill, wife, Leslie, and her grandchildren, Alexandria and Christopher. She is also survived by her devoted sister, Shirley Rosencrance (Place); nieces, Nancy Neuman and Lynn Rother; nephews, Stanley Phillips and John Charles "JC" Place; and many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joan graduated from Abington Heights H.S. and Lock Haven University with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught for 32 years in the Centennial School District (Bucks County, Pa.) at Leary Elementary School and McDonald Elementary School.
Her memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with services by Marian Meyer at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa., where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joan's name to the Sacred Heart Hospice, 600 Baltimore Dr., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services,
Clarks Summit, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2019