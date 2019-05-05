|
Joan M. "AJ" Flanagan of Fallsington died Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home. She was 68.
Born in Philadelphia, Joan was the daughter of Polly and the late Thomas P. Flanagan, Sr. She had resided in Fallsington for 40 years and was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church.
She was the vice president of sales at Waste Management for 10 years.
In addition to her mother, Joan is survived by her brother, Kevin T. Flanagan (Colleen); nieces, Tricia Welborn (Terrence) and their children, Emily, Ian and Thomas; and Judy (Kevin) Todd; nephews, Kevin T. Flanagan Jr. (Ashley), and Ryan Flanagan (Emily); the Larkins family of Fairless Hills, Bob, Nancy, Andrew, Kyle and Rebecca; and longtime friends, Nancy and Joe Cherone.
She was preceded in death by Terry Larkins.
Joan's family would like to give special thanks to Carlin McLaughin, DO and the nursing and office staff for their kindness and support.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 until 9 a.m. Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Frances Cabrini Church followed by Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to support the GoFund me account for Dan Dreyer:
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019