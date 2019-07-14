Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc.
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
For more information about
Joan Hall
Joan M. Hall
Joan M. Hall

Joan M. Hall Obituary
Joan M. (Dillon) Hall passed away peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Langhorne. She was 87.

She was born in Philadelphia to the late Frank and Mary Dillon, Joan was a longtime resident of Langhorne.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, John G. Hall, and her brother, James.

Joan is survived by her children, Michael F. Hall (Irina) and Marianne Ambrogi. She was a loving grandmother of Christopher and Alexandra Ambrogi and Elizabeth Hall. She is also survived by her siblings, William (Ellen) and Frank (Sally). She was a much loved aunt to Ellen T. Dillon and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and her Cape May Cousins.

Services and interment will be private.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 14, 2019
