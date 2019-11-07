Home

Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
Joan M. Lynch Obituary
Joan M. (Howarth) Lynch passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.

"Momma Joan" was preceded in death by her father, Edward Howarth, her mother, Melba Violet Howarth, and brother, Edward R. Howarth.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Howarth; her beloved children, Karen Mariner and Leonard A. Lynch; daughter-in-law, Tracey Lynch; grandchildren, Jake Anthony and JT; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joan was employed by Merit Industries for many years.

What gave her joy was spending time with her children, children from other mothers, grandkids and her extended family and friends.

Please join the Lynch family after 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Delaware Valley Cremation Center, 7350 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19136, where the service will begin at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name may be made to .

delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 7, 2019
