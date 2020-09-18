Joan (Null-Rodriquez) Mazzanti passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was 88.Born in Philadelphia, Joan was raised in the Olney section. She was a 1950 graduate of Little Flower High School. Ms. Mazzanti resided in Levittown, Pa. since 1953, and most recently resided in Westampton, N.J. to be closer to family.She was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Parish, where she was the 8th grade CCD teacher, Lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years. Her most important role in life was that of mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Ms. Mazzanti was the loving and devoted mother of James Rodriguez (Elisa), Jon Rodriguez, Lisa Lipiec (Ernest) and Patrice Meilunas, the daughter of the late Herbert E. and Kathryn E. Noll, sister of Barbara A. Schmidt, grandmother of Marissa and Bryan Rodriguez, Brielle East (Dan), Jon Rodriguez, Jessica Matthews (Michael), Melanie Lipiec (Deke), William Curcio (Rachael), Kathryn Stanchev (Doncho), Barbara Ann Curcio, adoring great grandmother "Gigi" to 14 great grandchildren, and great great grandmother of one grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan will also be remembered by her many friends from Our Lady of Grace, Knecht Dance Academy, and Gam-Anon, where she was a member for over 20 years. Please join us in celebrating her life.Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel