1/1
Joan M. Mazzanti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan (Null-Rodriquez) Mazzanti passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, Joan was raised in the Olney section. She was a 1950 graduate of Little Flower High School. Ms. Mazzanti resided in Levittown, Pa. since 1953, and most recently resided in Westampton, N.J. to be closer to family.

She was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Parish, where she was the 8th grade CCD teacher, Lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years. Her most important role in life was that of mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Ms. Mazzanti was the loving and devoted mother of James Rodriguez (Elisa), Jon Rodriguez, Lisa Lipiec (Ernest) and Patrice Meilunas, the daughter of the late Herbert E. and Kathryn E. Noll, sister of Barbara A. Schmidt, grandmother of Marissa and Bryan Rodriguez, Brielle East (Dan), Jon Rodriguez, Jessica Matthews (Michael), Melanie Lipiec (Deke), William Curcio (Rachael), Kathryn Stanchev (Doncho), Barbara Ann Curcio, adoring great grandmother "Gigi" to 14 great grandchildren, and great great grandmother of one grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan will also be remembered by her many friends from Our Lady of Grace, Knecht Dance Academy, and Gam-Anon, where she was a member for over 20 years. Please join us in celebrating her life.

Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved