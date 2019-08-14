Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Morgan Obituary
Joan M. (Fitzgerald) Morgan was born in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late John and Margaret McCarty Fitzgerald.

Joan was the devoted wife of James P.; mother of Brother Joseph, CFC, Mary Kirchhoff, Margaret Kermon, Kevin (Andrea), Maureen Miller (Philip), John (Emily), Thomas (Mary Beth), Pamela Santos (David) and Helen Donahue (John); the loving grandmother of 25 and great grandmother of 11.

She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Colleen Morgan and Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller.

She had a love for reading and solving crosswords puzzles. She worked as a librarian for several years and volunteered for 27 years at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. Joan enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, and especially enjoyed spending winters in Hawaii.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Joan's life will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, Warminster. Interment services will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.

It is requested that donations in Joan's name be made to: Christian Brothers Foundation, 260 Wilmot Rd., New Rochelle, NY 10804.





Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster, Pa.

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.