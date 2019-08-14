|
|
Joan M. (Fitzgerald) Morgan was born in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late John and Margaret McCarty Fitzgerald.
Joan was the devoted wife of James P.; mother of Brother Joseph, CFC, Mary Kirchhoff, Margaret Kermon, Kevin (Andrea), Maureen Miller (Philip), John (Emily), Thomas (Mary Beth), Pamela Santos (David) and Helen Donahue (John); the loving grandmother of 25 and great grandmother of 11.
She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Colleen Morgan and Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller.
She had a love for reading and solving crosswords puzzles. She worked as a librarian for several years and volunteered for 27 years at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. Joan enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, and especially enjoyed spending winters in Hawaii.
A Funeral Mass celebrating Joan's life will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, Warminster. Interment services will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
It is requested that donations in Joan's name be made to: Christian Brothers Foundation, 260 Wilmot Rd., New Rochelle, NY 10804.
Decker Funeral Home,
Warminster, Pa.
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019