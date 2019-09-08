Home

McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Joan M. Storer Obituary
Joan M. Storer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. She was 89.

Joan was born in Merchantville, N.J. to Pearl (Schoff) and Richard H. Doyle.

She is survived by her loving children, Leslie Pyfer (Paul) and Norman Storer III (Joyce), grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole), Daniel (Shelby), Nicole (Brenden), Jennifer (Colyn), Norman IV and Julianne (Lucas), and great-grandchildren, Ella, Madilynn, Audrey, Ellie and Hunter.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Storer Jr. in 1994, and her longtime companion, William Rowe.

Joan's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept 12, at Redemption Episcopal Church, 1101 Second Street Pike, Southampton, Pa., where services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Hills in Huntingdon Valley.

In lieu of flowers, Joan's family has requested donations in her name be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or stjude.org.

Condolences may be sent to the Storer family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 8, 2019
