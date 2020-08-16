1/1
Joan M. Wolfgang
Joan M. Wolfgang died peacefully at her home in Feasterville Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was 86.

Joan was the loving wife of the late Marsh Wolfgang.

Born and raised in Elkins Park, Joan was an original homeowner in Feasterville since 1954.

She loved the casino and ensured her "chickadees" learned how to play cards from an early age. Joan was known for her wonderful sense of humor, and most recently she especially loved to recap 90 Day Fiancé episodes for her family.

Most of all, she'll be remembered for her unconditional love and support to her family as well as her love for her Bichon, Jackie, who preceded her in death.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters and son-in-law, Donna M. and James Diefenderfer and Susan L. Wolfgang White and her grandchildren, Jennifer O'Meara and her husband, Jason, and Brittany White.

While observing current health and safety guidelines and with the use of masks, relatives and friends are invited to greet Joan's family from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954. Funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

www.fluehr.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
