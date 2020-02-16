|
Joan Marie Cekaitis of Churchville died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her residence after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.
Joan was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Kilker and Joseph V. Cekaitis.
Born in Shenandoah, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Frances Lukashunas Chuplas, and was preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Joseph and Michael Lukashunas and Lillian Mankiewicz.
Joan was a former resident of Jeffersonville, N.Y. before moving to Churchville 54 years ago. She was a graduate of Temple University Class of 1958, where she received her degree in Nursing.
Joan had a distinguished career as a Registered Nurse for 50 years and had worked in the Maternity Department at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook for over 35 years until her retirement in 2009.
She was a faithful Communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Richboro, and in her leisure time she loved music, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, working the crossword puzzle and watching classic movies. Joan vacationed at the Jersey Shore, frequenting Avalon and the Atlantic City casinos. She was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, particularly the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers. She was an excellent cook and always appreciated a great cup of coffee.
Joan will be deeply missed by her family, her friends and all who came to know and love her.
She is survived by her children, Thomas A. Kilker of Churchville and Joan M. Kershaw and husband, Justin, of Plymouth, Minn., her five cherished grandchildren, Joan Marie Dostal (David), Leigh Anne Fries (Greg), Justin Kershaw (deceased), Henry Kershaw (Genevieve), and Andrew Kershaw; and her five great grandchildren, Aidan, Charlotte, Dagny, Ford, and Felix.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Joan's interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.
If so desired, please consider a contribution in Joan's name to the .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020