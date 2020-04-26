|
Joan Marie Kennedy Hellyer transitioned from her earthly home to her eternal home on April 20, 2020, two weeks after her 81st birthday. Our loving and beautiful Mom waged a valiant battle with Vascular Dementia for five years. She was at end stage in the battle when she was diagnosed on April 11 with COVID-19.
Born and raised in Wilkes Barre, Pa., she is a graduate of Coughlin High School.
Mom worked in factories and ran a home daycare service before we moved to Bensalem in 1972. Mom served as an administrative assistant beginning in 1980 at GE Betz. She also worked weekends for 14 years at Pizza Hut.
Not long after retiring from GE Betz in 2004, Mom worked part-time as a cashier at the ShopRite in Bensalem. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Jenny (Musto) Kennedy and brother Salvatore.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children Joan Hellyer, Jesse Hellyer (Loretta) and Nancy Hellyer Harris; her grandchildren Daniel Harris, Matthew Harris (Christina Crouch), Quinton Hellyer (Kari), Richard Rudzinski, Martin Hellyer and Luke Hellyer and her great-granddaughters Riley Harris and Reagan Hellyer.
Also surviving are Mom's siblings Thomas Kennedy (Ellen), Theresa Wienckowski, Richard Kennedy, John Kennedy, Rita Chulada (Richard), along with many loving nephews, nieces and cousins.
Our family would like to thank the staff of Crestview Center as well as Compassus Hospice for their heartfelt care of our Mom over the past year. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Doylestown-based at www.dementiasociety.org or any charity of your choosing. A celebration of Mom's life will be scheduled when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020