Joan Marie Niedhammer Konow passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was 83.
She was the cherished and beloved wife of the late Arthur B. Konow.
Born Oct. 29, 1936 in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter to the late Albert and Johanna Dussling Niedhammer. She also was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and John Fantelli, and her sister, Marianne Neidhammer Munroe (Tom).
Joan was a retired pediatric RN and an avid tennis and poker player. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Joan is survived by her loving children, Evamarie Konow-Backich (Dan), Paul Konow (AnneMarie), Christine Gladkowski (Ron), Matthew Konow (Jennifer), Elise Martinez (Eric), Gregory Konow (Ingrid), Joan M. Konow (devoted Bato Kadovic), and David Konow (Jennifer). She is also survived by her 18 much loved grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, followed by a celebration of her life at noon, with a reception to follow. Her interment will take place privately on Chincoteague Island, Va.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or at mdanderson.org/gifts.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 29, 2019