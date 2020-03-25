|
Joan Marie (Stolz) Stahl passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was 82.
She was born in Philadelphia, but spent most of her life in Bensalem.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marie Stolz, the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Stahl, and the loving mother of Theresa Conejo (Ignacio), Robert Jr. (Kathleen), Carl (Coleen) and Joanne Maurer (Dean). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Joan was a genuinely beautiful person inside and out and her generosity was limitless. She will be greatly missed by all of her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched.
In light of the current public health epidemic, services are restricted to immediate family only. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church and Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery.
Please consider making a donation in Joan's honor to the Women's Humane Society of Bensalem, womensanimalcenter.org/make-difference, or by mail at P.O. Box 1470, Bensalem, PA 19020.
To view a celebration of Joan's life, please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5S6tHCI3uw&app=desktop.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 25, 2020