Joan P. Bachinsky of Atco, N.J., died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was 85.Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Sophie and James Thomas Lightbown.Joan married her beloved husband, the late John J. Bachinsky, in 1955. The couple built their home and raised their family in Warminster, Pa.Joan cherished the time she spent as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her kind and welcoming demeanor was endearing to her family and friends.She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed making exquisite floral arrangements. She also enjoyed crafts such as sewing, knitting, and ceramics.Joan will be greatly missed, but eternally loved and remembered by everyone who has had the pleasure to have met her.Joan is survived by her loving and devoted children, Sue Healey of Holland, Joy and husband, Nick Kensek, of Yardley, Mark and his wife, Carolyn Bachinsky, of Ivyland, and Gwenn and her husband, Luke Bee, of Margate, N.J.She also is survived by her nine grandchildren: Michael; John and Sam; Brian, Neal, Ava, and Ben; Sean and Kevin; and her numerous nieces and nephews.Joan's family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Her interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Nativity of Our Lord School, 585 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974.