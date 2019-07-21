Home

Joan Stich Obituary
Joan Leibfried Stich of Morrisville passed away March 14, 2018. She was 86.

Born in Lancaster, Wis., to Walter and Catherine Leibfried, she was the devoted wife of 62 years to the late Leonard Stich; loving mother to Jeff (Connie), Lori Cantrell (Mike), and Mary Cantlin (Scott); and Nana Jo to Katie (Andy), Danielle (Lucio), Zach (Kim), Jeffery (Rachel), Sean (Megan), Tim, Christy (Gregg), and Patrick. She also will be missed by 13 greatgrandchildren. She also is survived by her sister, Kate Schindler.

A native of Wisconsin, she embraced her small town upbringing. Joan and Len returned often to reunite with their parents, siblings, in-laws, and extended family.

Everyone who knew Joan, loved her. She was a great listener, loyal friend and neighbor who loved country music and Appletinis. "Family Tradition" meant the world to her, she loved family get-togethers, where she was the life of the party. Famous for botching the punchline, she will be remembered for her unique sense of humor, infectious laugh, one-line zingers and the mischievous twinkle in her eye.

A woman of faith, she will forever be remembered for the words she often proclaimed, "This is the Day the Lord has made, Let us Rejoice and Be Glad!"

Services and interment were held privately.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019
