Joan Theresa (Flynn) McCoy of Richboro passed away peacefully July 23, 2019. She was 78.
Joan was the devoted and loving wife of Donald B. McCoy, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine (Milauz) Flynn.
Joan was very involved with her children and was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader; she was the "neighborhood mom" to many kids who would spend time at her house. She had an open door policy and open arms; you never knew who would be at the dinner table (or breakfast) and she never blinked an eye; all were welcome. Joan was also a member of the St. Mary's Women's Guild.
Joan pursued her college degree later in life, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Trenton State and went on to earn her Master of Arts from Rider University. Joan used her degree as an Activities Director at Greenwood House Nursing Home in Trenton, N.J., and was instrumental in opening an Alzheimer's Wing at the facility. Joan later worked for the Bucks County Area of Aging as a Social Worker assisting the elderly.
Joan was the proud and beloved mother to MaryKay Walsh (Marty), Michael McCoy (Sandra) and Joan Ann Pagano (Dean). She was the devoted grandmother to Brian, Jackie, Patrick, Michelle and Nate McCoy, Sean Cornine (Jennifer), Reagan and Riley Pagano, and great-grandmother to Raelynn Keenan and Addyson Cornine. Joan is also survived by her brother, Michael Flynn (Patricia); and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Flynn (Rita).
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Joan's family from 8:30 a.m. until her funeral service at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Her interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Alzheimer's Disease Foundation, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 28, 2019