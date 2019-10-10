|
JoAnn (Pixomatis) Foder of Croydon passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her residence. She was 83.
JoAnn was a resident of Croydon for last 49 years. She worked as a customer service representative for Jones New York Group for over 20 years.
JoAnn was an active and devoted parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, where she was a choir member for many years. She was also a member of The Ladies of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4765, St. Thomas Aquinas Seniors Club, Croydon Senior Citizens Club and the Bristol Township Senior Citizens Club.
She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. She also enjoyed going to the casino and singing lullabies to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she adored.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, John A. Foder, by her daughters, Catherine Foder and Margaret Meditz, her granddaughter, Sarah Glasson, two sisters and two brothers.
She will be sadly missed by her five loving children, Mark Foder (Cindi), Lisa DeBeaumont (Derek), Patricia Glasson (Joe), Lori and Lynn Foder (Dennis). She is also survived by her son- in-law, Bill Meditz; her brother, Joseph Pixomatis; 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, National Council of the United States, 58 Progress Pkwy., Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3706.
