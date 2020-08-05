1/
Joann H. Longcope
Joann H. Longcope, of Croydon, passed away Sunday August 2, 2020 at Manor Care in Yardley. She was 77.

Born in Cheltenham, Pa. Joann was a resident of Croydon and formerly of Levittown for 50 years. She was employed as a Shift Leader with Wood Services and retired in 2010 after 33 years of service. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Joann loved going to Disney with her grandchildren and also loved her time spent at Fairless Pools. She will be sadly missed by her children; Robert Bleming (Mary Lynn) and Christopher Bleming (Kim).

She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Anna, Katie, Destiny, Devon, Kirsten, Joshua and Will and her niece Sherri.

Funeral Service and Interment private.

Tomlinson Funeral Home

Bensalem, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
