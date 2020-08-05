Joann H. Longcope, of Croydon, passed away Sunday August 2, 2020 at Manor Care in Yardley. She was 77.



Born in Cheltenham, Pa. Joann was a resident of Croydon and formerly of Levittown for 50 years. She was employed as a Shift Leader with Wood Services and retired in 2010 after 33 years of service. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Joann loved going to Disney with her grandchildren and also loved her time spent at Fairless Pools. She will be sadly missed by her children; Robert Bleming (Mary Lynn) and Christopher Bleming (Kim).



She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Anna, Katie, Destiny, Devon, Kirsten, Joshua and Will and her niece Sherri.



Funeral Service and Interment private.



Tomlinson Funeral Home



Bensalem, Pa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store