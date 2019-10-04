|
Jo-Ann P. Wilkins passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia at the age of 78.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Jo-Ann has been a Lower Bucks County resident for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Dobbins Technical High School.
Until retiring, Jo-Ann was a Unit Clerk at Lower Bucks Hospital for many years.
She was very active in her community and was a past Girl Scout Leader, Boy Scout Leader and PTO President. She also served as a Deacon at Bensalem Presbyterian Church.
Jo-Ann was very passionate about rescuing animals.
Beloved wife of 58 years to Jerry, Jo-Ann is the loving mother of Sue-Ann DiVito, her husband Anthony; devoted grandmother of Christine, Hyacinth, Ryan, Megan and Jordan; proud great grandmother of Addison, Aiden, Cameron and Everleigh; and also the loving mother of Jim Wilkins, his wife Ruth and family.
Family and friends are invited to gather for fellowship, friendship and memories, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., following the regular Sunday Service at 10 a.m., at Bensalem Presbyterian Church, 2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020 or to Bensalem Presbyterian Church, at the above address.
Dougherty FH
Levittown, Pa
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2019