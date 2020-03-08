|
Joanne E. Brecht, formerly of Churchville, Pa., died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 3, 2020, at Bristol House Memory Care in Warrington.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Mayfair, Joanne was the daughter of the late Arthur and Elsie Perkins Lovett. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School.
She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Holmesburg Chapter. For many years, Joanne enjoyed performing with local community theatre groups. Joanne cherished times spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda Marr and her husband, Warren, of Yardley and Laurie Coleman and her husband, Wade, of Chalfont. She is also survived by her seven beloved grandchildren.
All who knew her will remember her loving laughter and beautiful smile.
Joanne's family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until her memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Rd., Yardley, PA 19067. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 8, 2020