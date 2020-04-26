|
Joanne Lorraine Trujillo, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and nurse, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Joanne was born in Easton, Pa. to Clarence and Lorraine Odenheimer.
She graduated from Easton High School and continued her education at the Easton Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with honors.
She started her nursing career in Obstetrics and Maternity, and then pursued advanced degrees at University of Pennsylvania, becoming a nursing instructor at the Bucks County Technical School.
She met her husband Hernando, a doctor at the local hospital, who initiated their first date for ice cream after learning they shared the same birthday. They soon married and started their family in Bucks County. They resided in Langhorne, were parishioners of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Newtown, and were married 44 years.
Joanne's life truly centered around love for others. She was a nurturer at heart. During her life, she dedicated herself to providing love and care for her family. Once her children had grown, she shifted her caregiving nature towards animals, adoring her Golden Retriever, two Yellow Labradors, and five Jack Russells.
Joanne is survived by her children, David and his wife, Lisa, Alberto and his fiancée, Chrissy, Joanne Maria, Alicia, Juan Carlos and his wife, Jennifer; her grandchildren, Anna, Henry, Charles, and Brian; and her brother Clarence Odenheimer Jr. and his wife Constance.
Joanne will be remembered for her enduring love and care for others.
A private service will be held at the Emmaus Moravian Cemetery in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the ASPCA, for animal rescue and protection.
