On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Joanne DiGirolamo, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 77.
Joanne was born April 11, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Harry and Marie Herd. She attended St. Hubert's High School in Northeast Philadelphia, and went on to work as a secretary for the U.S. Navy for many years until her retirement.
She married the late Ronald DiGirolamo on Oct. 31, 1964, and lovingly raised four children - two sets of boy/girl twins.
She is survived by her children, Michael and his wife, Debbie, of Perkasie, Beth Ann, wife of Mark Koval of Warrington, Patrick, and his wife, Dominique, of Pennsburg, and Amy DiGirolamo of Lansdale, and grandchildren, Olivia, Emily, Brody, Grace, Morgan, Eden, Emma and Anthony.
Joanne reveled in being a mother and grandmother - it was her joy in life. She was one of the most graceful mothers and grandmothers ever, and she will always be remembered for the constant love and joy she brought to her family.
Joanne also had many dear friends and enjoyed her life to the fullest no matter what she did - whether it be lunch with friends or something as simple as taking care of her household. Her smile would light up a room and her kindness and gentleness was evident to all.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, where family and friends are welcome to call beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribtuions to the Grand View Health Foundation, www.gvh.org/online-donations.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 22, 2019