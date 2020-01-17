|
|
Joanne M. Graham passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne at the age of 87.
Born and raised in Pittston, Pa., daughter of the late Helen (Stott) and John Baker, Mrs. Graham was a graduate of Pittston High School.
She was a longtime resident of Fairless Hills prior to moving to Langhorne in 2013.
Mrs. Graham was a proud US Army veteran. She was a WAC and served from 1950 until 1952, working in Communications, where she met her husband.
Beloved wife of the late Harry R. Graham, Jr. and loving mother of the late Diane Graham, she is survived by her devoted children, Harry R. III (Judy); John J. (Betty); Joseph M. (Mary), Mary Pfender; Joanne M. Davis (Robert) and Timothy P. (Gina).
She will also be sadly missed by her 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; her brother, Frederick Baker (Shirley) of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, daughter and parents, Mrs. Graham is preceded in death by her grandson, Harry R. Graham IV, great grandson, Gabriel John Graham; and her siblings, John, Charles, Mary and Margaret.
Family and friends are invited to call TODAY, FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020, from 10 until 11:30 a.m. at Emilie United Methodist Church, 7300 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA 19055, where her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 3921 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 17, 2020