Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Resurrection Cemetery
5201 Hulmeville Rd.
Bensalem, PA
Joanne M. Schaffer

Joanne M. Schaffer Obituary
Joanne M. (Senese) Schaffer passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was 78.

Joanne is survived by her devoted husband, Barry L. Schaffer, and her two daughters, Denise M. Roberts (the late Al) and Jennifer L. Rosenblum. She will be fondly remembered by 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Barry M. Schaffer, and her sister, Rosemarie Bowden.

Relatives and friends are invited to Joanne's Life Celebration from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, followed by her Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home,

Langhorne

www.dunngivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 19, 2020
