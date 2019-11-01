|
|
Joanne Minich died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. She was 86.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Norman Minich; daughters, Jeannine Willey (Chris), Janice Milkis, and Ruth Hobson (Gary) of Richmond, Va.; brothers, Paul Hirz and Dr. Dale L. Hirz; and two grandsons, Ian and Christopher Hobson.
Joanne's lifelong mission as a Lutheran minister's wife, mother, educator, and friend, was serving others, providing support, compassion and care. She worked with people with disabilities, helping them be independent and advocate for themselves.
She was born Nov. 10, 1932, the daughter of Harry and Hermie Hirz of Northboro, Iowa. Joanne grew up on a farm and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She was a graduate of Farragut High School and received a B.A. in Sociology at Midland Lutheran College and a M.A. in Guidance and Counseling at Rider University.
Joanne served as parish worker at Luther Memorial Church and then as Lutheran Student Counselor for Case-Western Reserve University, where she met her future husband. They were married in 1957. Together they served four Lutheran congregations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, including two mission congregations.
Joanne taught social studies at Pennsbury High School and worked at Hunterdon Occupational Training Center as a Vocational Evaluator. She became Director of an adult training center in Trenton, concluding her career at Mercer County Special Services School.
Her memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Homewood Slayman Chapel at Crumland Farms, Frederick, Md.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to: Homewood Foundation, Frederick, Md.; Redeemer Lutheran Church, Brook Park, Ohio; Ascension Lutheran Church, Newtown, Pa.; or Evangelical Lutheran Church, Frederick, Md.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2019