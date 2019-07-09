Home

Joanne P. Olczak

Joanne P. Olczak Obituary
Joanne P. Olczak of Bessemer, Alabama entered into heaven on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, and she will be forever in our hearts. She was 72.

She was a graduate of Neshaminy High School. She was the owner of Best Tech A.C. Service Company and Olczak Catering Service.

Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Olczak; her sons, Albert Olczak (Bethanne) and Theodore Olczak (Gabrielle); her daughter, Julie Olczak; and her grandchildren, Isabella, Julian, Jack, Joey, A.J., Lyla and Luke.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Hulmeville Cemetery in Hulmeville, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 9, 2019
