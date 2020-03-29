Home

Joanne R. Donlon

Joanne R. Donlon Obituary
Joanne R. (Myers) Donlon of Bedminster, Pa. died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Doylestown Hospital. He was 89.

She was a graduate of Council Rock High School and Kutztown College with a degree in Education.

Joanne was the daughter of Oliver and Mary Myers, and the beloved mother of John J. Sutton of Bedminster, Pa., Mary Jo Garner (Jim) of Newtown, Pa. and the late James M. Sutton. She was the proud grandmother of James Garner (Alicia), Chelsea Suszko (Dan), Mark Garner (Jenn), and Catherine Sutton (Anthony Cerruti), and great grandmother to Henry, Olivia and Blaine. She is also survived by her brother, Wilson Meyers, two nieces, two great nieces and a great nephew.

Joanne's family would like to thank with deep appreciation the work of Briarleaf Nursing Home and Living Care Health Care for their loving care of Joanne.

Private services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Joanne's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Swartz Givnish of Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020
