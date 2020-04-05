Home

Joel Slavitt

Joel Slavitt Obituary
Joel Slavitt passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Susan (Glodowski), the loving father of Josh Slavitt, Marc Slavitt and Gwen Leschinsky (Joseph), and the devoted grandfather of Jacob and Sarah.

Services and interment will be private.

Contributions in his and his late wife's name may be made to the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund at www.stopbreastcancer.org.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020
