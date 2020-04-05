|
Joel Slavitt passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Susan (Glodowski), the loving father of Josh Slavitt, Marc Slavitt and Gwen Leschinsky (Joseph), and the devoted grandfather of Jacob and Sarah.
Services and interment will be private.
Contributions in his and his late wife's name may be made to the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund at www.stopbreastcancer.org.
