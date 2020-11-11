Johann Buchler of Trevose, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, one day after his 89th birthday.Johann is survived by his sons, John (Nancy), Robert (Victoria) and Heinz, his five grandchildren, Alexandra, Christian, Nicholas, Tyler and Zachary, as well as his two nieces and their families.Johann was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Annette.Born in German St. Michael, Romania, Johann immigrated to the United States in 1956 and became a citizen in 1963. A stone mason by trade, Johann worked for Community Home Improvements, Inc. until he retired.He was a kind man, always willing to help family, friends and neighbors with a project. He was a member of the Phoenix First German Sports Club and in his later years enjoyed gardening as well as buying and selling items at local flea markets.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Assumption B.V.M Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053, with interment following in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Super Hwy., Langhorne, PA 19047.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel