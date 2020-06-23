John A. Cappiello
John A. Cappiello died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Manor Care in Yardley. He was 91.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, son of the late Maria Louisa (Sacco) and Vincenzo Cappiello, John had resided in Levittown for 50 years prior to moving to Bristol Borough four years ago.

Until retiring in 1992, Mr. Cappiello was employed with Reading Railroad and Conrail for 45 years as a Freight Brakeman.

After his retirement, Mr. Cappiello enjoyed walking and socializing. He also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and walking the boardwalk.

John was the beloved husband of the late Theresa (Weston) and Marion (Romano), the loving father of the late John J. Cappiello, and the dear grandfather of Cody Smink.

He is survived by his devoted children, Terry Cappiello (Tom Dudley), Patty Cappiello and Maria Cappiello (Ed Simmons), and grandchildren, Ashley Smink Czepiga (Frank), Trevor Simmons and Jamie Cappiello.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Camp Mariposa, Division of Penn Foundation, One Penn Center, 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 935, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
