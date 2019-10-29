Home

John A. Dearson Obituary
John A. "Jack" Dearson of Levittown, Pa. returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Born and raised in the Scranton area, Jack's life was one of service and love. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, his state as a Trooper for 25 years, his community delivering Meals on Wheels, and most importantly his family in whatever way he could. He was a 4th degree knight with the St. Joseph the Worker Council.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Anne Marie Dearson; a son, John Dearson of Levittown, Pa.; a daughter, Kimberly Cilsick (Ryan) of Rockledge, Fla.; and his step-children, Lisa Plebani of Bristol, Pa. and Eric Plebani (Kim) of Oakford, Pa. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Kyle, Emelie, Lillie, Mark, Tyler, Dylan, Rocco, Eric, and Max.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Mark Church. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 29, 2019
